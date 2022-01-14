Is New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) Expensive At $1.62? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) saw 3.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.62 trading at -$0.05 or -2.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.10B. That most recent trading price of NGD’s stock is at a discount of -37.65% from its 52-week high price of $2.23 and is indicating a premium of 37.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.99%, in the last five days NGD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $1.62 price level, adding 7.43% to its value on the day. New Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.17% in past 5-day. New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) showed a performance of 22.79% in past 30-days.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New Gold Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 333.33% while that of industry is 0.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $197.09 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $213.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.65%.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.01% institutions for New Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at NGD for having 70.3 million shares of worth $74.52 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 16.58 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.58 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 34.57 million shares of worth $48.06 million or 5.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.41 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $42.26 million in the company or a holder of 4.47% of company’s stock.