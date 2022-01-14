Is Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) A Better Buy Than Others After A 154.09% Rise In This Year?

In last trading session, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.06 trading at -$0.55 or -4.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52B. That closing price of DVAX’s stock is at a discount of -63.78% from its 52-week high price of $21.39 and is indicating a premium of 62.25% from its 52-week low price of $4.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.04%, in the last five days DVAX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the stock touched $13.06 price level, adding 11.99% to its value on the day. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares saw a change of -7.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.38% in past 5-day. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) showed a performance of -2.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.42 million shares which calculate 7.65 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dynavax Technologies Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 38.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 181.97% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 564.30% in the current quarter and calculating 3,700.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 817.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $210.47 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $150.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $19.55 million and $83.33 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 976.60% while estimating it to be 80.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.50% during past 5 years.

DVAX Dividends

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.16% institutions for Dynavax Technologies Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at DVAX for having 15.33 million shares of worth $294.55 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, which was holding about 8.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $161.65 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.63 million shares of worth $152.36 million or 6.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.51 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $149.92 million in the company or a holder of 6.26% of company’s stock.