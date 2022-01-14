Is China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $0.36?

In recent trading session, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at -$0.01 or -3.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.42M. That most recent trading price of CJJD’s stock is at a discount of -366.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.68 and is indicating a premium of 2.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 699.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.84%, in the last five days CJJD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 9.07% to its value on the day. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.54% in past 5-day. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) showed a performance of -9.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.44 million shares which calculate 1.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.86% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1844.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1844.44% for stock’s current value.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $121.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $121.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2013.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -55.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.46% institutions for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at CJJD for having 4.84 million shares of worth $3.08 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.75 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.48 million.