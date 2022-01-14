How To Know If Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Is Expensive At $30.78.

In recent trading session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.78 trading at $0.01 or 0.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $31.60B. That most recent trading price of LI’s stock is at a discount of -22.32% from its 52-week high price of $37.65 and is indicating a premium of 48.08% from its 52-week low price of $15.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Li Auto Inc. (LI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.03%, in the last five days LI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $30.78 price level, adding 2.84% to its value on the day. Li Auto Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.42% in past 5-day. Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) showed a performance of -0.93% in past 30-days.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Li Auto Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -110.00% while that of industry is 19.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 16.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 175.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.5 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.4 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $639.31 million and $551.52 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 133.90% while estimating it to be 153.50% for the next quarter.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.95% institutions for Li Auto Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LI for having 26.99 million shares of worth $709.59 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 14.8 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $389.0 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.22 million shares of worth $235.75 million or 0.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.46 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $178.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.