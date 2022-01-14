Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Are Up 3.88% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.09 trading at -$0.05 or -1.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $77.25M. That closing price of HTBX’s stock is at a discount of -450.16% from its 52-week high price of $17.00 and is indicating a premium of 3.88% from its 52-week low price of $2.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 267.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.59%, in the last five days HTBX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $3.09 price level, adding 8.85% to its value on the day. Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.31% in past 5-day. Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) showed a performance of -22.36% in past 30-days.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1,500.00% in the current quarter and calculating -16.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -37.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $350k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $603k and $539k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -42.00% while estimating it to be -7.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.90% during past 5 years.

HTBX Dividends

Heat Biologics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.25% institutions for Heat Biologics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HTBX for having 1.12 million shares of worth $6.67 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.71 million shares of worth $4.2 million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.1 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.