Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Stock Dropped -1.85% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) saw 32.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at $0.58 or 54.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.47M. That most recent trading price of GFAI’s stock is at a discount of -366.46% from its 52-week high price of $7.65 and is indicating a premium of 38.41% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 54.72%, in the last five days GFAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/14/22 when the stock touched $1.64 price level, subtracting -21.48% to its value on the day. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s shares saw a change of -1.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.87% in past 5-day. Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) showed a performance of -14.52% in past 30-days.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.33% institutions for Guardforce AI Co. Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Kepos Capital Lp is the top institutional holder at GFAI for having 0.89 million shares of worth $3.54 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.88 million.