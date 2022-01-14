GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) Adds 7.53% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) saw 1.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.57 trading at -$0.14 or -8.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $235.59M. That closing price of GLDG’s stock is at a discount of -32.48% from its 52-week high price of $2.08 and is indicating a premium of 36.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 569.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GoldMining Inc. (GLDG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.19%, in the last five days GLDG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $1.57 price level, adding 11.3% to its value on the day. GoldMining Inc.’s shares saw a change of 30.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.53% in past 5-day. GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) showed a performance of 48.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -298.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -114.65% for stock’s current value.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GoldMining Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 466.67% while that of industry is 0.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.48% institutions for GoldMining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at GLDG for having 8.5 million shares of worth $9.94 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, which was holding about 2.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.93 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.66 million shares of worth $10.34 million or 5.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.