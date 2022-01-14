DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Is Currently -95.21% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) saw 3.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $131.78 trading at -$8.88 or -6.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.92B. That closing price of DASH’s stock is at a discount of -95.21% from its 52-week high price of $257.25 and is indicating a premium of 16.43% from its 52-week low price of $110.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DoorDash Inc. (DASH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.31%, in the last five days DASH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $131.78 price level, adding 13.58% to its value on the day. DoorDash Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.01% in past 5-day. DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) showed a performance of -15.76% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $226.76 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $175.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $270.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -104.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.8% for stock’s current value.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DoorDash Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.03% while that of industry is 4.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 89.90% in the current quarter and calculating 41.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 68.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.28 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.36 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $970 million and $1.08 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 32.10% while estimating it to be 26.70% for the next quarter.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.25% institutions for DoorDash Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at DASH for having 43.57 million shares of worth $8.98 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd, which was holding about 39.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.12 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.63 million shares of worth $1.16 billion or 1.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $907.01 million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.