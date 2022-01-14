Does Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Look Expensive At $21.97? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) saw 2.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.97 trading at -$1.48 or -6.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.77B. That most recent trading price of JWN’s stock is at a discount of -111.42% from its 52-week high price of $46.45 and is indicating a premium of 13.79% from its 52-week low price of $18.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.33%, in the last five days JWN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $21.97 price level, adding 9.21% to its value on the day. Nordstrom Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.09% in past 5-day. Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) showed a performance of 15.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.54 million shares which calculate 2.15 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nordstrom Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 129.16% while that of industry is 32.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 385.70% in the current quarter and calculating 76.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.36 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.26 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -238.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.00%.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.94% institutions for Nordstrom Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at JWN for having 11.14 million shares of worth $294.78 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $266.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.17 million shares of worth $83.9 million or 1.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.0 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $86.2 million in the company or a holder of 1.88% of company’s stock.