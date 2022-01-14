CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Currently -67.69% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) saw 1.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $178.00 trading at $3.1 or 1.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $39.59B. That most recent trading price of CRWD’s stock is at a discount of -67.69% from its 52-week high price of $298.48 and is indicating a premium of 5.24% from its 52-week low price of $168.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.2 in the current quarter.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.77%, in the last five days CRWD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $178.00 price level, adding 11.3% to its value on the day. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.72% in past 5-day. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) showed a performance of -11.98% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $287.19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.02% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $224.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $340.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -91.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.84% for stock’s current value.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 114.81% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.80% in the current quarter and calculating 70.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 63.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $410.89 million for the same. And 23 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $440.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 74.56%.

CRWD Dividends

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.81% institutions for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CRWD for having 13.88 million shares of worth $3.41 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.02 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.63 million shares of worth $1.38 billion or 2.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.71 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $588.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of company’s stock.