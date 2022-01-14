Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Is Down -19.97 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) saw 1.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.93 trading at $0.16 or 3.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.92B. That closing price of CZOO’s stock is at a discount of -180.93% from its 52-week high price of $13.85 and is indicating a premium of 9.74% from its 52-week low price of $4.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 936.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.35%, in the last five days CZOO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $4.93 price level, adding 4.27% to its value on the day. Cazoo Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -18.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.60% in past 5-day. Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) showed a performance of -19.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.82 million shares which calculate 9.54 days to cover the short interests.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 146.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 172.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 146.73% institutions for Cazoo Group Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CZOO for having 34.43 million shares of worth $267.49 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 30.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 32.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 29.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $252.32 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Global Insight Port and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.77 million shares of worth $5.98 million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.59% of company’s stock.