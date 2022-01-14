Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) Share Price Recovers 26.83% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In recent trading session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.72 trading at -$0.21 or -1.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $24.52B. That most recent trading price of CUK’s stock is at a discount of -31.81% from its 52-week high price of $27.31 and is indicating a premium of 26.83% from its 52-week low price of $15.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.00%, in the last five days CUK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $20.72 price level, adding 2.63% to its value on the day. Carnival Corporation & plc’s shares saw a change of 13.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.22% in past 5-day. Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) showed a performance of 25.63% in past 30-days.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -52.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.66 billion for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -405.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.40%.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 18 and December 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.43% institutions for Carnival Corporation & plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CUK for having 9.05 million shares of worth $206.33 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 1.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.33 million.

On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $3.65 million or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.54 million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.