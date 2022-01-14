Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Are Down 0.0% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.21 trading at -$0.02 or -6.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.50M. That closing price of BBI’s stock is at a discount of -709.52% from its 52-week high price of $1.70 and is indicating a discount of 0.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.12%, in the last five days BBI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $0.21 price level, adding 12.5% to its value on the day. Brickell Biotech Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.21% in past 5-day. Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) showed a performance of -25.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.89 million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Brickell Biotech Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 37.65% while that of industry is 16.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.70% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -75.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $150k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $400k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $27k and $17k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 455.60% while estimating it to be 2,252.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.40% during past 5 years.

BBI Dividends

Brickell Biotech Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.25% institutions for Brickell Biotech Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BBI for having 2.73 million shares of worth $1.97 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.99 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.85 million shares of worth $1.33 million or 1.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.