BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Down Almost -26.74% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.15 trading at $0.15 or 2.50% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $641.40M. That most recent trading price of BLU’s stock is at a discount of -60.0% from its 52-week high price of $9.84 and is indicating a premium of 57.72% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.50%, in the last five days BLU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the stock touched $6.15 price level, adding 10.87% to its value on the day. BELLUS Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.79% in past 5-day. BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) showed a performance of -26.74% in past 30-days.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BELLUS Health Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 118.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -70.37% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.28% institutions for BELLUS Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. is the top institutional holder at BLU for having 5.25 million shares of worth $32.23 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 4.97 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.5 million.

On the other hand, Alger Health Sciences Fund and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Micro-Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.64 million shares of worth $4.73 million or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.23 million in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.