Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Plunged -11.94% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.78 trading at -$0.28 or -2.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.35B. That most recent trading price of BLDP’s stock is at a discount of -292.21% from its 52-week high price of $42.28 and is indicating a discount of -0.65% from its 52-week low price of $10.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.53%, in the last five days BLDP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $10.78 price level, adding 8.18% to its value on the day. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.98% in past 5-day. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) showed a performance of -10.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.88 million shares which calculate 7.09 days to cover the short interests.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ballard Power Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -55.00% while that of industry is 20.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -20.00% in the current quarter and calculating -20.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.46 million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $27.77 million and $28.59 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.70% while estimating it to be 10.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.03%.

BLDP Dividends

Ballard Power Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.85% institutions for Ballard Power Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Public Investment Fund is the top institutional holder at BLDP for having 9.71 million shares of worth $136.42 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.08 million.

On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.94 million shares of worth $89.46 million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.18 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $51.42 million in the company or a holder of 1.07% of company’s stock.