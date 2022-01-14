AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) At $1.86: What To Do?

In last trading session, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.86 trading at -$0.03 or -1.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $133.40M. That closing price of AQB’s stock is at a discount of -616.13% from its 52-week high price of $13.32 and is indicating a discount of -1.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.59%, in the last five days AQB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/07/22 when the stock touched $1.86 price level, adding 11.64% to its value on the day. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.27% in past 5-day. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) showed a performance of -18.06% in past 30-days.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.11% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.90% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,173.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $850k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $680k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $51k and $74k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,566.70% while estimating it to be 818.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.20% during past 5 years.

AQB Dividends

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.77% institutions for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Third Security, LLC is the top institutional holder at AQB for having 18.22 million shares of worth $74.15 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 25.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 6.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.22 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.65 million shares of worth $14.8 million or 7.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.89 million in the company or a holder of 1.72% of company’s stock.