Analysts Say Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) Can Really Get To $3.49 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) saw 0.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.00 trading at -$0.05 or -2.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $579.37M. That most recent trading price of TGB’s stock is at a discount of -33.5% from its 52-week high price of $2.67 and is indicating a premium of 46.5% from its 52-week low price of $1.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.44%, in the last five days TGB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $2.00 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. Taseko Mines Limited’s shares saw a change of 0.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) showed a performance of 6.77% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.66% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.49. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -74.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.0% for stock’s current value.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taseko Mines Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 312.50% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $110.34 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.70% during past 5 years.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.06% institutions for Taseko Mines Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Benefit Street Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at TGB for having 11.4 million shares of worth $21.55 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which was holding about 7.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.79 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.72 million shares of worth $9.96 million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.78 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.