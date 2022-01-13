Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Adds 6.58 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In recent trading session, Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.46 trading at -$3.52 or -5.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.55B. That most recent trading price of YNDX’s stock is at a discount of -57.07% from its 52-week high price of $87.11 and is indicating a premium of 2.74% from its 52-week low price of $53.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yandex N.V. (YNDX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.97%, in the last five days YNDX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $55.46 price level, adding 6.85% to its value on the day. Yandex N.V.’s shares saw a change of -2.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.58% in past 5-day. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) showed a performance of -4.41% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6826.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.19% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4592.17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8053.97. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14422.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8180.15% for stock’s current value.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Yandex N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -48.15% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 88.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.30%.

YNDX Dividends

Yandex N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.39% institutions for Yandex N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at YNDX for having 29.53 million shares of worth $2.35 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 21.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.69 billion.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 22.55 million shares of worth $1.87 billion or 7.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.04 billion in the company or a holder of 4.11% of company’s stock.