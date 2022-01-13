XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL), Stock Drops -86.92% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) saw 2.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.88 trading at -$0.09 or -3.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $406.97M. That closing price of XL’s stock is at a discount of -716.67% from its 52-week high price of $23.52 and is indicating a premium of 5.21% from its 52-week low price of $2.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.03%, in the last five days XL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/06/22 when the stock touched $2.88 price level, adding 7.99% to its value on the day. XL Fleet Corp.’s shares saw a change of -12.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.00% in past 5-day. XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) showed a performance of -28.00% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -108.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -108.33% for stock’s current value.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -83.30% in the current quarter and calculating -126.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -37.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.2 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $10.87 million and $970k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -52.10% while estimating it to be 399.00% for the next quarter.

XL Dividends

XL Fleet Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.09% institutions for XL Fleet Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at XL for having 9.46 million shares of worth $58.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.44 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.17 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.14 million shares of worth $19.34 million or 2.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.79 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $17.16 million in the company or a holder of 2.00% of company’s stock.