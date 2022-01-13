With 14.72% Distance From Low, Is Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) Still Renewed For Growth?

In recent trading session, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) saw 1.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.07 trading at $0.88 or 8.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.85B. That most recent trading price of GRUB’s stock is at a discount of -116.44% from its 52-week high price of $23.96 and is indicating a premium of 14.72% from its 52-week low price of $9.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.64%, in the last five days GRUB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $11.07 price level, adding 0.9% to its value on the day. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s shares saw a change of -5.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.59% in past 5-day. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) showed a performance of -6.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -57.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.5% for stock’s current value.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 88.20% in the current quarter and calculating -112.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $549.36 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $565.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $406.48 million and $493.98 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.20% while estimating it to be 14.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.01% during past 5 years.

GRUB Dividends

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.36% institutions for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at GRUB for having 6.7 million shares of worth $97.3 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, which was holding about 4.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69.13 million.

On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Large Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.57 million shares of worth $37.3 million or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.91 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.07 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.