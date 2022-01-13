Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) 17.8% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.18 trading at $0.02 or 1.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $47.01M. That most recent trading price of TRKA’s stock is at a discount of -238.98% from its 52-week high price of $4.00 and is indicating a premium of 17.8% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.72%, in the last five days TRKA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $1.18 price level, adding 8.53% to its value on the day. Troika Media Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.57% in past 5-day. Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) showed a performance of -15.33% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.31% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.09. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -755.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -755.08% for stock’s current value.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.30% during past 5 years.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.89% institutions for Troika Media Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TRKA for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.14 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, which was holding about 62877.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82997.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $0.27 million or 0.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 69905.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $92274.0 in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.