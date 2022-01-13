Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Down -3.51% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.29?

In last trading session, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) saw 2.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.97 trading at -$0.64 or -7.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.34B. That closing price of SLDP’s stock is at a discount of -86.32% from its 52-week high price of $14.85 and is indicating a premium of 11.42% from its 52-week low price of $7.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Solid Power Inc. (SLDP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.43%, in the last five days SLDP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $7.97 price level, adding 10.15% to its value on the day. Solid Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.51% in past 5-day. Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) showed a performance of -16.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.55 million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.11% for stock’s current value.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.97% institutions for Solid Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. is the top institutional holder at SLDP for having 3.37 million shares of worth $33.89 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, which was holding about 3.03 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.41 million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 76000.0 shares of worth $0.76 million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.