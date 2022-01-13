Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Up 0.95% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.0242?

In recent trading session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at $0.0 or -0.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $157.73M. That most recent trading price of SHIP’s stock is at a discount of -169.23% from its 52-week high price of $2.45 and is indicating a premium of 15.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.38%, in the last five days SHIP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/07/22 when the stock touched $0.91 price level, adding 4.8% to its value on the day. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -0.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.95% in past 5-day. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) showed a performance of -6.44% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.09% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -174.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.85% for stock’s current value.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 145.28% while that of industry is -11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 466.70% in the current quarter and calculating 700.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 142.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $53 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.59 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $21.31 million and $20.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 148.70% while estimating it to be 84.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 69.20% during past 5 years.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.64% institutions for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at SHIP for having 5.38 million shares of worth $7.79 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, which was holding about 3.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.86 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $0.21 million or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 83333.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.