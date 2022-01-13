Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Reduces -9.10% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) saw 5.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.09 trading at $0.03 or 0.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $98.13M. That closing price of RELI’s stock is at a discount of -429.67% from its 52-week high price of $42.85 and is indicating a premium of 77.38% from its 52-week low price of $1.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.37%, in the last five days RELI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/06/22 when the stock touched $8.09 price level, adding 15.38% to its value on the day. Reliance Global Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.10% in past 5-day. Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) showed a performance of 217.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.63 million shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.09. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -123.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -123.61% for stock’s current value.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.15% institutions for Reliance Global Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RELI for having 0.34 million shares of worth $0.9 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 50861.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $0.48 million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.42 million in the company or a holder of 1.46% of company’s stock.