QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Is Currently -250.56% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) saw 2.24 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.53 trading at -$0.41 or -1.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.74B. That most recent trading price of QS’s stock is at a discount of -250.56% from its 52-week high price of $71.97 and is indicating a premium of 6.87% from its 52-week low price of $19.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.97%, in the last five days QS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $20.53 price level, adding 5.87% to its value on the day. QuantumScape Corporation’s shares saw a change of -5.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.65% in past 5-day. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) showed a performance of -10.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.24 million shares which calculate 2.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.79% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -94.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.03% for stock’s current value.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that QuantumScape Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 74.36% while that of industry is 14.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.40% in the current quarter and calculating 55.00% increase in the next quarter.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.88% institutions for QuantumScape Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at QS for having 15.11 million shares of worth $370.8 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.83 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $192.08 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.75 million shares of worth $116.57 million or 1.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.79 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $92.91 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.