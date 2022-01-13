On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Stock Plunged -18.86% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) saw 0.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.72 trading at -$0.96 or -3.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.60B. That most recent trading price of ONON’s stock is at a discount of -87.99% from its 52-week high price of $55.87 and is indicating a premium of 5.45% from its 52-week low price of $28.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.13%, in the last five days ONON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the stock touched $29.72 price level, adding 11.97% to its value on the day. On Holding AG’s shares saw a change of -18.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.63% in past 5-day. On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) showed a performance of -14.83% in past 30-days.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.46% institutions for On Holding AG that are currently holding shares of the company.