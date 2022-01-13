New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Has Seen A Rose Of 40.98% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In recent trading session, New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $104.21 trading at -$3.64 or -3.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.03B. That most recent trading price of NEWR’s stock is at a discount of -24.46% from its 52-week high price of $129.70 and is indicating a premium of 50.56% from its 52-week low price of $51.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 865.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.38%, in the last five days NEWR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $104.21 price level, adding 5.82% to its value on the day. New Relic Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.74% in past 5-day. New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) showed a performance of 7.90% in past 30-days.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New Relic Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 68.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -51.52% while that of industry is -1.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.10% in the current quarter and calculating 92.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200.49 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $204.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -107.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

NEWR Dividends

New Relic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.04% institutions for New Relic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NEWR for having 5.32 million shares of worth $382.17 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HMI Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 5.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $377.44 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.18 million shares of worth $177.31 million or 3.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $119.42 million in the company or a holder of 2.54% of company’s stock.