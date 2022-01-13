Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Is Now 7.27% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.55 trading at -$0.02 or -3.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.12M. That closing price of MTCR’s stock is at a discount of -1900.0% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a premium of 7.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.40%, in the last five days MTCR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/06/22 when the stock touched $0.55 price level, adding 12.97% to its value on the day. Metacrine Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.35% in past 5-day. Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) showed a performance of -59.21% in past 30-days.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Metacrine Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -82.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.78% while that of industry is 7.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.20% in the current quarter and calculating 12.30% increase in the next quarter.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.80% institutions for Metacrine Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at MTCR for having 3.06 million shares of worth $10.51 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is venBio Partners LLC, which was holding about 3.06 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.49 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.37 million shares of worth $1.26 million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 90000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.31 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.