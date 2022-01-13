Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Reduces -1.26% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.62 trading at $0.63 or 2.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.74B. That most recent trading price of MAT’s stock is at a discount of -3.05% from its 52-week high price of $23.31 and is indicating a premium of 25.2% from its 52-week low price of $16.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mattel Inc. (MAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.3 in the current quarter.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.86%, in the last five days MAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $22.62 price level, adding 2.16% to its value on the day. Mattel Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.26% in past 5-day. Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) showed a performance of 9.13% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.22% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.68% for stock’s current value.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mattel Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 107.41% while that of industry is -1.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.65 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $861.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.63 billion and $874.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.60% while estimating it to be -1.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 158.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

MAT Dividends

Mattel Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.64% institutions for Mattel Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at MAT for having 47.73 million shares of worth $885.93 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 46.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $858.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 27.52 million shares of worth $510.74 million or 7.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $390.56 million in the company or a holder of 6.01% of company’s stock.