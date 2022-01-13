Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) Rises 45.70% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $5.08?

In recent trading session, Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.08 trading at -$0.31 or -5.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $83.38M. That most recent trading price of DERM’s stock is at a discount of -100.79% from its 52-week high price of $10.20 and is indicating a premium of 12.2% from its 52-week low price of $4.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 194.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.75%, in the last five days DERM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $5.08 price level, adding 17.93% to its value on the day. Journey Medical Corporation’s shares saw a change of 0.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.00% in past 5-day. Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) showed a performance of -20.15% in past 30-days.

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.73 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

DERM Dividends

Journey Medical Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.05% institutions for Journey Medical Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company.