Is Vaxcyte Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $19.92?

In recent trading session, Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.92 trading at -$2.08 or -9.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.20B. That most recent trading price of PCVX’s stock is at a discount of -47.04% from its 52-week high price of $29.29 and is indicating a premium of 22.14% from its 52-week low price of $15.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 163.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.45%, in the last five days PCVX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/07/22 when the stock touched $19.92 price level, adding 19.87% to its value on the day. Vaxcyte Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.99% in past 5-day. Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) showed a performance of 1.90% in past 30-days.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vaxcyte Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 39.40% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -190.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.80%.

PCVX Dividends

Vaxcyte Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.65% institutions for Vaxcyte Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PCVX for having 7.83 million shares of worth $198.61 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 4.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $107.93 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.0 million shares of worth $50.85 million or 3.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.08 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $25.17 million in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.