Is ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -359.8% Off Its High?

In last trading session, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw 6.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.02 trading at $0.09 or 10.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.53M. That closing price of PIXY’s stock is at a discount of -359.8% from its 52-week high price of $4.69 and is indicating a premium of 38.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.09%, in the last five days PIXY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $1.02 price level, adding 13.56% to its value on the day. ShiftPixy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.92% in past 5-day. ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) showed a performance of 36.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.39 million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.10% during past 5 years.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.79% institutions for ShiftPixy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at PIXY for having 2.85 million shares of worth $3.16 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $0.16 million or 0.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.