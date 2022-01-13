Is Marin Software Incorporated’s 67.56% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw 2.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.77 trading at -$0.11 or -2.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.45M. That closing price of MRIN’s stock is at a discount of -623.08% from its 52-week high price of $27.26 and is indicating a premium of 64.46% from its 52-week low price of $1.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.84%, in the last five days MRIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/07/22 when the stock touched $3.77 price level, adding 24.6% to its value on the day. Marin Software Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 1.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.54% in past 5-day. Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) showed a performance of -18.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.95 million shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $115 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $115 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2019.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.26% institutions for Marin Software Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at MRIN for having 0.45 million shares of worth $4.08 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 0.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.95 million.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.27 million shares of worth $2.45 million or 4.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.25 million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.