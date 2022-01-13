Is Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) A Better Buy Than Others After A -61.61% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) saw 3.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.05 trading at -$0.32 or -5.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.56B. That closing price of BKKT’s stock is at a discount of -739.67% from its 52-week high price of $50.80 and is indicating a premium of 8.1% from its 52-week low price of $5.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.02%, in the last five days BKKT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $6.05 price level, adding 9.16% to its value on the day. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.26% in past 5-day. Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) showed a performance of -51.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.26 million shares which calculate 1.9 days to cover the short interests.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.14% institutions for Bakkt Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at BKKT for having 3.49 million shares of worth $35.32 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Azora Capital LP, which was holding about 1.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.52 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.6 million shares of worth $16.15 million or 2.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.35 million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.