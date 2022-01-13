Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) 5.62% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In recent trading session, Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.15 trading at $0.05 or 0.26% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.22B. That most recent trading price of ISBC’s stock is at a discount of -1.34% from its 52-week high price of $17.38 and is indicating a premium of 35.22% from its 52-week low price of $11.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.26%, in the last five days ISBC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/10/22 when the stock touched $17.15 price level, adding 1.32% to its value on the day. Investors Bancorp Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.62% in past 5-day. Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) showed a performance of 16.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.91 million shares which calculate 5.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.13 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.12% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -13.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.71% for stock’s current value.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Investors Bancorp Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.11% while that of industry is 23.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 3.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $201.44 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200.68 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $188.79 million and $180.74 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.70% while estimating it to be 11.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.38%.

ISBC Dividends

Investors Bancorp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 25 and January 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.27%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.56 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.50%.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.46% institutions for Investors Bancorp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ISBC for having 34.95 million shares of worth $528.1 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 24.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $373.82 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15.19 million shares of worth $232.35 million or 6.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $203.74 million in the company or a holder of 5.44% of company’s stock.