Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Drops -11.43%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw 1.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.47 trading at -$2.9 or -11.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.40M. That closing price of ISIG’s stock is at a discount of -57.99% from its 52-week high price of $35.50 and is indicating a premium of 78.64% from its 52-week low price of $4.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.43%, in the last five days ISIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the stock touched $22.47 price level, adding 21.98% to its value on the day. Insignia Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.68% in past 5-day. Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) showed a performance of 25.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.57 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -7.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 6.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.54% for stock’s current value.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.10% during past 5 years.

ISIG Dividends

Insignia Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.76% institutions for Insignia Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ISIG for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.96 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 56261.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.42 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 30844.0 shares of worth $0.22 million or 1.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17968.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.