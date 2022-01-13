How To Know If Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Is Expensive At $1.08.

In recent trading session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw 5.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at $0.09 or 9.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.92M. That most recent trading price of YVR’s stock is at a discount of -594.44% from its 52-week high price of $7.50 and is indicating a premium of 14.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 603.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.08%, in the last five days YVR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $1.08 price level, adding 13.6% to its value on the day. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -5.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.97% in past 5-day. Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) showed a performance of -13.90% in past 30-days.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.80% during past 5 years.

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.29% institutions for Liquid Media Group Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at YVR for having 55395.0 shares of worth $88632.0. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 51499.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82398.0.