Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Falls -3.52%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In recent trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw 4.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.03 trading at -$0.22 or -3.52% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.83B. That most recent trading price of GRAB’s stock is at a discount of -200.33% from its 52-week high price of $18.11 and is indicating a premium of 1.99% from its 52-week low price of $5.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.52%, in the last five days GRAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 01/07/22 when the stock touched $6.03 price level, adding 11.84% to its value on the day. Grab Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -12.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.42% in past 5-day. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) showed a performance of -12.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.05 million shares which calculate 1.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.15% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -115.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -49.25% for stock’s current value.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.59% institutions for Grab Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.