Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Share Price Rebounds 14.29% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?
Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Share Price Rebounds 14.29% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) saw 54.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.03 or 9.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $73.95M. That closing price of EVFM’s stock is at a discount of -1216.67% from its 52-week high price of $5.53 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.11%, in the last five days EVFM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 22.22% to its value on the day. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.40% in past 5-day. Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) showed a performance of -2.30% in past 30-days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.19% while that of industry is 7.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 73.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,525.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.75 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $168k and $1.63 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,536.90% while estimating it to be 200.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.40% during past 5 years.

EVFM Dividends

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.55% institutions for Evofem Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EVFM for having 7.01 million shares of worth $5.18 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., which was holding about 4.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.33 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.33 million shares of worth $3.2 million or 2.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.73 million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.

