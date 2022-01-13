Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Currently -1263.23 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw 1.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.63 trading at -$0.25 or -4.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $252.62M. That closing price of EAR’s stock is at a discount of -1263.23% from its 52-week high price of $76.75 and is indicating a premium of 20.25% from its 52-week low price of $4.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.25%, in the last five days EAR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/06/22 when the stock touched $5.63 price level, adding 34.15% to its value on the day. Eargo Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.46% in past 5-day. Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) showed a performance of 12.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.94 million shares which calculate 1.4 days to cover the short interests.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Eargo Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -83.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 61.08% while that of industry is 18.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -2,000.00% in the current quarter and calculating -2.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.77 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $18.19 million and $22.38 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.70% while estimating it to be -1.70% for the next quarter.

EAR Dividends

Eargo Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.85% institutions for Eargo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at EAR for having 4.52 million shares of worth $30.42 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nan Fung Group Holdings Limited, which was holding about 2.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.43 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.68 million shares of worth $4.55 million or 1.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.68 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.