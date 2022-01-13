E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Is Down -12.53 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In recent trading session, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) saw 2.37 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.51 trading at -$1.19 or -12.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.91B. That most recent trading price of ETWO’s stock is at a discount of -71.33% from its 52-week high price of $14.58 and is indicating a premium of 2.94% from its 52-week low price of $8.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.32%, in the last five days ETWO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $8.51 price level, adding 18.41% to its value on the day. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.73% in past 5-day. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) showed a performance of -12.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.35 million shares which calculate 3.72 days to cover the short interests.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $139 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $145.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2022.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.68% institutions for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at ETWO for having 41.62 million shares of worth $470.28 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Francisco Partners Management, LP, which was holding about 38.69 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $437.18 million.

On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.0 million shares of worth $56.5 million or 1.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $47.18 million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.