Does ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Look Expensive At $1.54? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.54 trading at $0.09 or 6.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $35.51M. That most recent trading price of ZKIN’s stock is at a discount of -848.05% from its 52-week high price of $14.60 and is indicating a premium of 20.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 516.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.21%, in the last five days ZKIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/13/22 when the stock touched $1.54 price level, adding 5.52% to its value on the day. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 4.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.08% in past 5-day. ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) showed a performance of -2.68% in past 30-days.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.40% during past 5 years.

ZKIN Dividends

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.43% institutions for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ZKIN for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.39 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.33 million.