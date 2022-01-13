Do You Like Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) At $9.90?

In recent trading session, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.90 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.01B. That most recent trading price of APSG’s stock is at a discount of -15.15% from its 52-week high price of $11.40 and is indicating a premium of 2.63% from its 52-week low price of $9.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 735.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days APSG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $9.90 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s shares saw a change of 0.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.41% in past 5-day. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) showed a performance of 0.30% in past 30-days.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.84 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2011. Company posted $48.08 million and $58.16 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.30% while estimating it to be 11.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.42% during past 5 years.

APSG Dividends

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.77% institutions for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital that are currently holding shares of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at APSG for having 5.7 million shares of worth $55.6 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 4.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.56 million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.98 million shares of worth $9.56 million or 1.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.44 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.