DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.69?

In last trading session, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) saw 5.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.69 trading at -$0.05 or -1.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.69M. That closing price of DATS’s stock is at a discount of -587.73% from its 52-week high price of $18.50 and is indicating a premium of 12.64% from its 52-week low price of $2.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 6.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.82%, in the last five days DATS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $2.69 price level, adding 13.78% to its value on the day. DatChat Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.61% in past 5-day. DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) showed a performance of -14.60% in past 30-days.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.80% institutions for DatChat Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at DATS for having 56258.0 shares of worth $0.77 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, which was holding about 32027.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.44 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15813.0 shares of worth $0.13 million or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8272.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.