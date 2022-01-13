Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) jumps 84.70% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $2.75?

In last trading session, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.75 trading at -$0.34 or -11.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.13M. That closing price of CELZ’s stock is at a discount of -2263.64% from its 52-week high price of $65.00 and is indicating a premium of 42.55% from its 52-week low price of $1.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.00%, in the last five days CELZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/10/22 when the stock touched $2.75 price level, adding 23.82% to its value on the day. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.24% in past 5-day. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) showed a performance of 6.59% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.20% during past 5 years.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in February and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.90% institutions for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.