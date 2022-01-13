Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) Is Now 7.12% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In recent trading session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) saw 2.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.57 trading at -$0.35 or -3.87% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.51B. That most recent trading price of CGC’s stock is at a discount of -559.28% from its 52-week high price of $56.50 and is indicating a premium of 7.12% from its 52-week low price of $7.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.87%, in the last five days CGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $8.57 price level, adding 8.44% to its value on the day. Canopy Growth Corporation’s shares saw a change of 2.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.57% in past 5-day. Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) showed a performance of -4.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44.58 million shares which calculate 5.42 days to cover the short interests.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Canopy Growth Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 96.30% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $113.96 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $121.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.15% institutions for Canopy Growth Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CGC for having 7.4 million shares of worth $102.53 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 5.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75.76 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.47 million shares of worth $75.76 million or 1.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.06 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $57.92 million in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.