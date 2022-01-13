Buy, Sell Or Hold StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) At $17.65?

In last trading session, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw 5.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.65 trading at $0.4 or 2.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.38B. That closing price of STNE’s stock is at a discount of -438.92% from its 52-week high price of $95.12 and is indicating a premium of 20.57% from its 52-week low price of $14.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.32%, in the last five days STNE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $17.65 price level, adding 2.75% to its value on the day. StoneCo Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 4.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.64% in past 5-day. StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) showed a performance of 5.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.71 million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $179.26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $94.53 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $414.95. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2250.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -435.58% for stock’s current value.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that StoneCo Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -64.91% while that of industry is -1.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -40.90% in the current quarter and calculating 41.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $297.71 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $296.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.11%.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.96% institutions for StoneCo Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at STNE for having 37.21 million shares of worth $1.29 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 16.75 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $581.55 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 17.66 million shares of worth $613.03 million or 6.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $260.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.