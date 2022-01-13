Buy, Sell Or Hold Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) At $1.03?

In last trading session, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at $0.07 or 7.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $134.59M. That closing price of AVTX’s stock is at a discount of -336.89% from its 52-week high price of $4.50 and is indicating a premium of 9.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 424.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.79%, in the last five days AVTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/06/22 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 35.62% to its value on the day. Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -41.48% in past 5-day. Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) showed a performance of -42.46% in past 30-days.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -47.37% while that of industry is 16.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.10% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $900k for the same. Company posted $1.5 million and $473k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.50% during past 5 years.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.14% institutions for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at AVTX for having 45.0 million shares of worth $98.1 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 40.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 6.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.84 million shares of worth $4.02 million or 1.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.88 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.