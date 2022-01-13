Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) At $3.13: So What?

In last trading session, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) saw 2.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.13 trading at -$0.08 or -2.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.05B. That closing price of BHG’s stock is at a discount of -472.84% from its 52-week high price of $17.93 and is indicating a premium of 9.9% from its 52-week low price of $2.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.49%, in the last five days BHG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $3.13 price level, adding 6.57% to its value on the day. Bright Health Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.80% in past 5-day. Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) showed a performance of -23.66% in past 30-days.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.08 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.53 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.82% institutions for Bright Health Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at BHG for having 218.21 million shares of worth $1.78 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 34.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deer IX & Co. Ltd., which was holding about 64.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $527.52 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.72 million shares of worth $38.55 million or 0.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $31.97 million in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.