Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Share Price Recovers 63.56% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) saw 7.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.94 trading at $0.23 or 4.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.29B. That closing price of BITF’s stock is at a discount of -89.47% from its 52-week high price of $9.36 and is indicating a premium of 63.56% from its 52-week low price of $1.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 8.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.88%, in the last five days BITF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 01/12/22 when the stock touched $4.94 price level, adding 3.33% to its value on the day. Bitfarms Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -2.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.56% in past 5-day. Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) showed a performance of -2.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.97 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.97. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -61.34% for stock’s current value.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bitfarms Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 45.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 226.32% while that of industry is 11.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.24% institutions for Bitfarms Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at BITF for having 11.21 million shares of worth $47.65 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, which was holding about 2.8 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.89 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.78 million shares of worth $39.86 million or 4.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.96 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.9 million in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.